Arkansas State defeats UL Monroe 95-80

The Associated Press

February 3, 2024, 6:18 PM

JONESBORO, Ark. (AP) — Caleb Fields’ 22 points helped Arkansas State defeat UL Monroe 95-80 on Saturday night.

Fields also had 13 assists for the Red Wolves (10-13, 6-5 Sun Belt Conference). Izaiyah Nelson scored 16 points and added 10 rebounds and four blocks. Zane Butler was 4 of 5 shooting, including 3 for 3 from 3-point range, and went 5 for 5 from the line to finish with 16 points.

The Warhawks (7-14, 3-8) were led by Nika Metskhvarishvili, who posted 20 points. UL Monroe also got 19 points and three steals from Tyreese Watson. Tyreke Locure also had 11 points and two steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

