Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » Arkansas State defeats Troy 79-71

Arkansas State defeats Troy 79-71

The Associated Press

February 22, 2024, 11:42 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

JONESBORO, Ark. (AP) — Taryn Todd had 17 points in Arkansas State’s 79-71 victory over Troy on Thursday night.

Todd also had six rebounds for the Red Wolves (14-14, 9-6 Sun Belt Conference). Freddy Hicks scored 14 points while shooting 3 of 7 from the field and 8 for 10 from the line, and added 12 rebounds and four blocks. Izaiyah Nelson finished with 13 points.

The Trojans (18-10, 11-4) were led in scoring by Victor Valdes and Tayton Conerway, who each finished with 16 points. Aamer Muhammad had 14 points and three steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up