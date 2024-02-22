Arkansas State defeats Troy 79-71

JONESBORO, Ark. (AP) — Taryn Todd had 17 points in Arkansas State’s 79-71 victory over Troy on Thursday night. Todd…

Todd also had six rebounds for the Red Wolves (14-14, 9-6 Sun Belt Conference). Freddy Hicks scored 14 points while shooting 3 of 7 from the field and 8 for 10 from the line, and added 12 rebounds and four blocks. Izaiyah Nelson finished with 13 points.

The Trojans (18-10, 11-4) were led in scoring by Victor Valdes and Tayton Conerway, who each finished with 16 points. Aamer Muhammad had 14 points and three steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

