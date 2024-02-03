ELECTION 2024: Joe Biden wins the Democratic presidential primary in South Carolina (live results) | Biden seeks big win in South Carolina | Track 2024 primary and caucus results
Arkansas-Pine Bluff beats winless Mississippi Valley State 83-77

The Associated Press

February 3, 2024, 10:57 PM

ITTA BENA, Miss. (AP) — Kylen Milton had 19 points and 11 rebounds and Arkansas-Pine Bluff beat Mississippi Valley State 83-77 on Saturday night, handing the Delta Devils their 24th loss in a row dating to last season.

Caleb Stokes and Joe French added 14 points apiece for the Golden Lions (10-11, 5-3 Southwestern Athletic Conference). French sank 4 of 8 shots from 3-point range.

The Delta Devils (0-22, 0-9) were led by Arecko Gipson with 22 points and 10 rebounds. Danny Washington also scored 22. Rayquan Brown had 14 points and seven rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

