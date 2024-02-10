Arkansas hosts Thomasson and Georgia

Georgia Bulldogs (14-9, 4-6 SEC) at Arkansas Razorbacks (11-11, 2-7 SEC) Fayetteville, Arkansas; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Georgia Bulldogs (14-9, 4-6 SEC) at Arkansas Razorbacks (11-11, 2-7 SEC)

Fayetteville, Arkansas; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Razorbacks -1; over/under is 151

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia takes on the Arkansas Razorbacks after Noah Thomasson scored 20 points in Georgia’s 75-62 loss to the Mississippi State Bulldogs.

The Razorbacks have gone 8-4 at home. Arkansas is seventh in the SEC with 33.5 points per game in the paint led by Tramon Mark averaging 7.2.

The Bulldogs are 4-6 against SEC opponents. Georgia has a 3-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Arkansas is shooting 44.3% from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points higher than the 42.8% Georgia allows to opponents. Georgia has shot at a 42.9% rate from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points below the 43.0% shooting opponents of Arkansas have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trevon Brazile is averaging 8.9 points and 6.5 rebounds for the Razorbacks. Mark is averaging 17.0 points over the last 10 games for Arkansas.

Justin Hill is averaging 8.7 points and 3.7 assists for the Bulldogs. Jabri Abdur-Rahim is averaging 13.2 points over the past 10 games for Georgia.

LAST 10 GAMES: Razorbacks: 3-7, averaging 70.6 points, 34.2 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 5.4 steals and 6.2 blocks per game while shooting 40.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.2 points per game.

Bulldogs: 4-6, averaging 76.6 points, 34.7 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.3 points.

