Arizona State visits Colorado following Simpson’s 25-point showing

Arizona State Sun Devils (11-11, 5-6 Pac-12) at Colorado Buffaloes (15-7, 6-5 Pac-12)

Boulder, Colorado; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado plays the Arizona State Sun Devils after KJ Simpson scored 25 points in Colorado’s 73-68 loss to the Utah Utes.

The Buffaloes are 12-0 on their home court. Colorado is 0-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Sun Devils have gone 5-6 against Pac-12 opponents. Arizona State has a 5-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Colorado’s average of 6.6 made 3-pointers per game is 1.0 fewer made shot on average than the 7.6 per game Arizona State allows. Arizona State averages 68.9 points per game, 2.3 fewer than the 71.2 Colorado allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Eddie Lampkin Jr. is averaging 10.3 points and 7.5 rebounds for the Buffaloes. Simpson is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Colorado.

Neal Jamiya is shooting 28.6% from beyond the arc with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Sun Devils, while averaging 11 points and 5.4 rebounds. Frankie Collins is averaging 14.9 points, 3.4 assists and 3.3 steals over the last 10 games for Arizona State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Buffaloes: 5-5, averaging 75.4 points, 35.9 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.9 points per game.

Sun Devils: 4-6, averaging 70.4 points, 31.2 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 9.0 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

