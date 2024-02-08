Arizona State visits Colorado following Simpson’s 25-point outing

Arizona State Sun Devils (11-11, 5-6 Pac-12) at Colorado Buffaloes (15-7, 6-5 Pac-12) Boulder, Colorado; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Arizona State Sun Devils (11-11, 5-6 Pac-12) at Colorado Buffaloes (15-7, 6-5 Pac-12)

Boulder, Colorado; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Buffaloes -15; over/under is 148.5

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado faces the Arizona State Sun Devils after KJ Simpson scored 25 points in Colorado’s 73-68 loss to the Utah Utes.

The Buffaloes have gone 12-0 in home games. Colorado is fourth in the Pac-12 with 16.4 assists per game led by Simpson averaging 4.3.

The Sun Devils are 5-6 in Pac-12 play. Arizona State is 6-8 in games decided by 10 points or more.

Colorado’s average of 6.6 made 3-pointers per game is 1.0 fewer made shot on average than the 7.6 per game Arizona State gives up. Arizona State averages 6.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 fewer makes per game than Colorado gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Simpson averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Buffaloes, scoring 19.5 points while shooting 46.0% from beyond the arc. Tristan da Silva is averaging 15.3 points and 5.5 rebounds over the last 10 games for Colorado.

Frankie Collins is shooting 28.9% from beyond the arc with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Sun Devils, while averaging 13.5 points, 3.5 assists and 3.1 steals. Jose Perez is averaging 14.1 points over the past 10 games for Arizona State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Buffaloes: 5-5, averaging 75.4 points, 35.9 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.9 points per game.

Sun Devils: 4-6, averaging 70.4 points, 31.2 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 9.0 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

