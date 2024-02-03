Arizona State Sun Devils face the California Golden Bears on 3-game slide

California Golden Bears (8-13, 4-6 Pac-12) at Arizona State Sun Devils (11-10, 5-5 Pac-12) Tempe, Arizona; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST…

California Golden Bears (8-13, 4-6 Pac-12) at Arizona State Sun Devils (11-10, 5-5 Pac-12)

Tempe, Arizona; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Sun Devils -3; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: Arizona State heads into the matchup against Cal as losers of three straight games.

The Sun Devils have gone 8-2 at home. Arizona State ranks eighth in the Pac-12 with 23.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Neal Jamiya averaging 5.1.

The Golden Bears are 4-6 in conference matchups. Cal ranks ninth in the Pac-12 shooting 33.5% from 3-point range.

Arizona State is shooting 41.5% from the field this season, 3.6 percentage points lower than the 45.1% Cal allows to opponents. Cal averages 75.0 points per game, 3.5 more than the 71.5 Arizona State gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Frankie Collins is averaging 13.6 points, 3.6 assists and 3.2 steals for the Sun Devils. Jose Perez is averaging 14.6 points over the last 10 games for Arizona State.

Jaylon Tyson is averaging 20.1 points, 7.3 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.5 steals for the Golden Bears. Jalen Cole is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Cal.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sun Devils: 5-5, averaging 71.4 points, 30.9 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 8.7 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.7 points per game.

Golden Bears: 4-6, averaging 73.9 points, 36.7 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

