Arizona State Sun Devils face the California Golden Bears on 3-game losing streak

California Golden Bears (8-13, 4-6 Pac-12) at Arizona State Sun Devils (11-10, 5-5 Pac-12)

Tempe, Arizona; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Arizona State enters the matchup against Cal as losers of three straight games.

The Sun Devils have gone 8-2 at home. Arizona State has a 6-7 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Golden Bears are 4-6 in Pac-12 play. Cal is 2-3 in games decided by 10 or more points.

Arizona State is shooting 41.5% from the field this season, 3.6 percentage points lower than the 45.1% Cal allows to opponents. Cal has shot at a 42.7% clip from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point fewer than the 43.7% shooting opponents of Arizona State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Neal Jamiya is averaging 10.9 points and 5.6 rebounds for the Sun Devils. Frankie Collins is averaging 14.8 points over the last 10 games for Arizona State.

Jaylon Tyson is scoring 20.1 points per game with 7.3 rebounds and 3.2 assists for the Golden Bears. Fardaws Aimaq is averaging 13 points and 10.2 rebounds over the last 10 games for Cal.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sun Devils: 5-5, averaging 71.4 points, 30.9 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 8.7 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.7 points per game.

Golden Bears: 4-6, averaging 73.9 points, 36.7 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

