Arizona State hosts No. 6 Arizona following Love’s 28-point game

Arizona Wildcats (21-6, 12-4 Pac-12) at Arizona State Sun Devils (14-14, 8-9 Pac-12) Tempe, Arizona; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Arizona Wildcats (21-6, 12-4 Pac-12) at Arizona State Sun Devils (14-14, 8-9 Pac-12)

Tempe, Arizona; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -12; over/under is 159.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 6 Arizona visits the Arizona State Sun Devils after Caleb Love scored 28 points in Arizona’s 91-75 win over the Washington Huskies.

The Sun Devils are 10-4 in home games. Arizona State has an 8-10 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Wildcats are 12-4 against Pac-12 opponents. Arizona is sixth in the Pac-12 giving up 73.1 points while holding opponents to 42.3% shooting.

Arizona State’s average of 7.0 made 3-pointers per game is 1.3 fewer made shots on average than the 8.3 per game Arizona gives up. Arizona scores 16.8 more points per game (90.1) than Arizona State gives up (73.3).

TOP PERFORMERS: Frankie Collins is averaging 13.8 points, 3.3 assists and 2.8 steals for the Sun Devils. Jose Perez is averaging 13.8 points over the past 10 games for Arizona State.

Love is averaging 19.4 points and 3.3 assists for the Wildcats. Kylan Boswell is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Arizona.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sun Devils: 3-7, averaging 70.9 points, 33.1 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 7.8 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.6 points per game.

Wildcats: 8-2, averaging 89.1 points, 41.6 rebounds, 18.0 assists, 7.0 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 48.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

