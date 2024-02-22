Arizona State hosts Brooks and Washington

Washington Huskies (14-12, 6-9 Pac-12) at Arizona State Sun Devils (13-13, 7-8 Pac-12) Tempe, Arizona; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Washington Huskies (14-12, 6-9 Pac-12) at Arizona State Sun Devils (13-13, 7-8 Pac-12)

Tempe, Arizona; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Huskies -2.5; over/under is 154.5

BOTTOM LINE: Washington faces the Arizona State Sun Devils after Keion Brooks Jr. scored 26 points in Washington’s 82-80 loss to the California Golden Bears.

The Sun Devils have gone 9-3 at home. Arizona State is eighth in the Pac-12 with 23.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Neal Jamiya averaging 4.9.

The Huskies have gone 6-9 against Pac-12 opponents. Washington ranks eighth in the Pac-12 shooting 34.3% from 3-point range.

Arizona State averages 69.6 points per game, 6.9 fewer points than the 76.5 Washington allows. Washington has shot at a 47.5% clip from the field this season, 2.8 percentage points greater than the 44.7% shooting opponents of Arizona State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Frankie Collins is averaging 13.5 points, 3.3 assists and 2.8 steals for the Sun Devils. Jose Perez is averaging 13.9 points and 2.5 rebounds while shooting 43.5% over the last 10 games for Arizona State.

Brooks is averaging 21.2 points and 6.8 rebounds for the Huskies. Sahvir Wheeler is averaging 14.6 points over the last 10 games for Washington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sun Devils: 3-7, averaging 70.2 points, 31.3 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 8.3 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.6 points per game.

Huskies: 4-6, averaging 79.6 points, 33.5 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.6 points.

