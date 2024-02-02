Archey leads Coppin State against North Carolina Central after 20-point game

Coppin State Eagles (2-17, 1-4 MEAC) at North Carolina Central Eagles (12-8, 4-1 MEAC) Durham, North Carolina; Saturday, 4 p.m.…

Coppin State Eagles (2-17, 1-4 MEAC) at North Carolina Central Eagles (12-8, 4-1 MEAC)

Durham, North Carolina; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Coppin State takes on the North Carolina Central Eagles after Ryan Archey scored 20 points in Coppin State’s 81-66 loss to the Howard Bison.

The North Carolina Central Eagles have gone 7-1 at home. North Carolina Central is second in the MEAC with 23.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Po’Boigh King averaging 4.0.

The Coppin State Eagles are 1-4 in MEAC play. Coppin State is eighth in the MEAC scoring 56.9 points per game and is shooting 37.3%.

North Carolina Central is shooting 44.5% from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points higher than the 43.9% Coppin State allows to opponents. Coppin State’s 37.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.0 percentage points lower than North Carolina Central has allowed to its opponents (41.3%).

The North Carolina Central Eagles and Coppin State Eagles face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ja’Darius Harris is scoring 16.6 points per game with 3.8 rebounds and 1.8 assists for the North Carolina Central Eagles. Fred Cleveland Jr. is averaging 14.5 points and 3.8 rebounds while shooting 35.6% over the last 10 games for North Carolina Central.

Greg Spurlock is shooting 28.6% from beyond the arc with 1.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Coppin State Eagles, while averaging 9.6 points. Archey is averaging 11 points over the past 10 games for Coppin State.

LAST 10 GAMES: North Carolina Central Eagles: 8-2, averaging 76.9 points, 36.5 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.0 points per game.

Coppin State Eagles: 1-9, averaging 58.0 points, 33.6 rebounds, 9.2 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 37.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

