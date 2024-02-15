Aranguren leads Iona against Manhattan after 21-point performance

Manhattan Jaspers (5-17, 2-11 MAAC) at Iona Gaels (12-11, 7-5 MAAC) New Rochelle, New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Manhattan Jaspers (5-17, 2-11 MAAC) at Iona Gaels (12-11, 7-5 MAAC)

New Rochelle, New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Iona hosts the Manhattan Jaspers after Jean Aranguren scored 21 points in Iona’s 73-69 loss to the Canisius Golden Griffins.

The Gaels are 7-3 in home games. Iona is second in the MAAC with 14.3 assists per game led by Joel Brown averaging 3.5.

The Jaspers have gone 2-11 against MAAC opponents. Manhattan is 3-10 against opponents with a winning record.

Iona is shooting 44.0% from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points lower than the 45.8% Manhattan allows to opponents. Manhattan averages 7.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.2 fewer makes per game than Iona gives up.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brown is averaging 6.6 points, 3.5 assists and 2.1 steals for the Gaels.

Shaquil Bender averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Jaspers, scoring 13.7 points while shooting 34.0% from beyond the arc.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gaels: 6-4, averaging 77.2 points, 30.2 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 10.2 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.3 points per game.

Jaspers: 1-9, averaging 69.4 points, 34.3 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.