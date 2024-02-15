Appel and South Dakota State host UMKC

South Dakota State Jackrabbits (14-11, 7-3 Summit League) at UMKC Kangaroos (11-15, 5-6 Summit League) Kansas City, Missouri; Thursday, 8…

South Dakota State Jackrabbits (14-11, 7-3 Summit League) at UMKC Kangaroos (11-15, 5-6 Summit League)

Kansas City, Missouri; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Jackrabbits -2.5; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: South Dakota State takes on the UMKC Kangaroos after Luke Appel scored 25 points in South Dakota State’s 83-72 win over the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles.

The Kangaroos have gone 8-3 in home games. UMKC is 7-9 against opponents with a winning record.

The Jackrabbits are 7-3 against Summit League opponents. South Dakota State is fourth in the Summit League with 13.2 assists per game led by Zeke Mayo averaging 3.7.

UMKC’s average of 8.7 made 3-pointers per game is 1.4 fewer made shots on average than the 10.1 per game South Dakota State gives up. South Dakota State scores 6.4 more points per game (76.8) than UMKC allows to opponents (70.4).

TOP PERFORMERS: Khristion Courseault is averaging 9.8 points and four assists for the Kangaroos. Jamar Brown is averaging 15.3 points over the last 10 games for UMKC.

Mayo is averaging 18.7 points, 5.9 rebounds and 3.7 assists for the Jackrabbits. William Kyle III is averaging 15.7 points, 7.8 rebounds and two blocks over the past 10 games for South Dakota State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kangaroos: 5-5, averaging 74.8 points, 31.4 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 6.5 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.6 points per game.

Jackrabbits: 7-3, averaging 79.6 points, 35.4 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 49.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

