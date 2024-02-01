Appalachian State visits Georgia State after Odom’s 30-point outing

Appalachian State Mountaineers (17-4, 8-1 Sun Belt) at Georgia State Panthers (9-11, 4-5 Sun Belt) Atlanta; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST…

Appalachian State Mountaineers (17-4, 8-1 Sun Belt) at Georgia State Panthers (9-11, 4-5 Sun Belt)

Atlanta; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mountaineers -5.5; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia State plays the Appalachian State Mountaineers after Dwon Odom scored 30 points in Georgia State’s 85-83 overtime loss to the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers.

The Panthers have gone 6-1 at home. Georgia State is third in the Sun Belt scoring 78.9 points while shooting 44.5% from the field.

The Mountaineers are 8-1 against Sun Belt opponents. Appalachian State is fifth in the Sun Belt scoring 77.8 points per game and is shooting 47.0%.

Georgia State averages 7.6 made 3-pointers per game, 1.2 more made shots than the 6.4 per game Appalachian State allows. Appalachian State averages 6.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 fewer makes per game than Georgia State allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Odom is averaging 12.5 points and 4.5 assists for the Panthers. Toneari Lane is averaging 15.8 points over the last 10 games for Georgia State.

Tre’Von Spillers is scoring 14.0 points per game with 8.4 rebounds and 0.4 assists for the Mountaineers. Donovan Gregory is averaging 11.6 points, 5.4 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.5 steals over the past 10 games for Appalachian State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 5-5, averaging 83.2 points, 41.9 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.6 points per game.

Mountaineers: 8-2, averaging 74.2 points, 41.5 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 6.3 steals and 7.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.8 points.

