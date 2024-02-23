Appalachian State takes on Marshall following Harcum’s 22-point game

Appalachian State Mountaineers (23-5, 13-2 Sun Belt) at Marshall Thundering Herd (12-16, 7-8 Sun Belt) Huntington, West Virginia; Saturday, 6…

Appalachian State Mountaineers (23-5, 13-2 Sun Belt) at Marshall Thundering Herd (12-16, 7-8 Sun Belt)

Huntington, West Virginia; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Appalachian State takes on the Marshall Thundering Herd after Terence Harcum scored 22 points in Appalachian State’s 82-67 win over the Old Dominion Monarchs.

The Thundering Herd have gone 8-6 in home games. Marshall is 8-4 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 11.9 turnovers per game.

The Mountaineers have gone 13-2 against Sun Belt opponents. Appalachian State scores 78.8 points while outscoring opponents by 12.0 points per game.

Marshall averages 8.1 made 3-pointers per game, 1.4 more made shots than the 6.7 per game Appalachian State gives up. Appalachian State averages 78.8 points per game, 2.3 more than the 76.5 Marshall allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Obinna Anochili-Killen is averaging 14.9 points and six rebounds for the Thundering Herd. Kevon Voyles is averaging 14.8 points over the last 10 games for Marshall.

Tre’Von Spillers is scoring 13.2 points per game with 8.5 rebounds and 0.5 assists for the Mountaineers. Harcum is averaging 16.4 points and 2.9 rebounds while shooting 45.4% over the past 10 games for Appalachian State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Thundering Herd: 3-7, averaging 69.4 points, 38.4 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 38.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.3 points per game.

Mountaineers: 9-1, averaging 82.5 points, 40.2 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 7.0 steals and 8.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.9 points.

