Appalachian State takes on conference rival Arkansas State

Arkansas State Red Wolves (16-14, 11-6 Sun Belt) at Appalachian State Mountaineers (25-5, 15-2 Sun Belt)

Boone, North Carolina; Friday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Arkansas State takes on Appalachian State in Sun Belt action Friday.

The Mountaineers are 14-0 in home games. Appalachian State is second in the Sun Belt with 39.7 points per game in the paint led by Donovan Gregory averaging 8.5.

The Red Wolves are 11-6 in Sun Belt play. Arkansas State averages 11.1 turnovers per game and is 8-2 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

Appalachian State averages 78.6 points per game, 1.1 more points than the 77.5 Arkansas State allows. Arkansas State has shot at a 44.5% clip from the field this season, 5.8 percentage points greater than the 38.7% shooting opponents of Appalachian State have averaged.

The Mountaineers and Red Wolves face off Friday for the first time in Sun Belt play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Myles Tate is averaging 9.5 points and 3.6 assists for the Mountaineers. Terence Harcum is averaging 15.2 points and 2.7 rebounds while shooting 42.7% over the past 10 games for Appalachian State.

Taryn Todd is shooting 41.1% and averaging 12.6 points for the Red Wolves. Caleb Fields is averaging 12.8 points over the last 10 games for Arkansas State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mountaineers: 9-1, averaging 80.7 points, 41.1 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 6.5 steals and 6.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.8 points per game.

Red Wolves: 8-2, averaging 83.1 points, 39.5 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 5.0 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

