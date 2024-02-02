Appalachian State plays Georgia Southern following Harcum’s 22-point performance

Appalachian State Mountaineers (18-4, 9-1 Sun Belt) at Georgia Southern Eagles (5-17, 5-5 Sun Belt) Statesboro, Georgia; Saturday, 3 p.m.…

Appalachian State Mountaineers (18-4, 9-1 Sun Belt) at Georgia Southern Eagles (5-17, 5-5 Sun Belt)

Statesboro, Georgia; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Appalachian State visits the Georgia Southern Eagles after Terence Harcum scored 22 points in Appalachian State’s 81-71 win against the Georgia State Panthers.

The Eagles have gone 3-3 in home games. Georgia Southern averages 13.3 turnovers per game and is 1-6 when it wins the turnover battle.

The Mountaineers have gone 9-1 against Sun Belt opponents. Appalachian State is second in the Sun Belt scoring 39.8 points per game in the paint led by Donovan Gregory averaging 8.5.

Georgia Southern averages 70.1 points, 5.5 more per game than the 64.6 Appalachian State gives up. Appalachian State averages 6.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.8 fewer made shots on average than the 8.5 per game Georgia Southern gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyren Moore averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, scoring 15.3 points while shooting 41.7% from beyond the arc. Eren Banks is shooting 42.6% and averaging 11.5 points over the last 10 games for Georgia Southern.

Myles Tate is averaging 7.9 points and 3.3 assists for the Mountaineers. Tre’Von Spillers is averaging 15.8 points and 8.8 rebounds over the last 10 games for Appalachian State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 5-5, averaging 75.5 points, 35.0 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.1 points per game.

Mountaineers: 9-1, averaging 76.0 points, 42.7 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 5.8 steals and 7.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.