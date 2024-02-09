Appalachian State hosts Moss and Toledo

Toledo Rockets (15-8, 9-2 MAC) at Appalachian State Mountaineers (19-5, 10-2 Sun Belt) Boone, North Carolina; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST…

Toledo Rockets (15-8, 9-2 MAC) at Appalachian State Mountaineers (19-5, 10-2 Sun Belt)

Boone, North Carolina; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Toledo visits the Appalachian State Mountaineers after Ra’Heim Moss scored 20 points in Toledo’s 91-87 win against the Eastern Michigan Eagles.

The Mountaineers have gone 10-0 at home. Appalachian State has a 1-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Rockets are 6-3 on the road. Toledo is 3-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Appalachian State’s average of 6.6 made 3-pointers per game is 1.0 fewer made shot on average than the 7.6 per game Toledo allows. Toledo averages 6.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 fewer makes per game than Appalachian State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tre’Von Spillers is averaging 13.6 points, 8.5 rebounds and 1.5 blocks for the Mountaineers. Terence Harcum is averaging 13.8 points over the last 10 games for Appalachian State.

Moss is averaging 16.5 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.5 steals for the Rockets. Dante Maddox Jr. is averaging 15.3 points over the last 10 games for Toledo.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mountaineers: 8-2, averaging 74.3 points, 42.6 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 5.8 steals and 7.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.1 points per game.

Rockets: 8-2, averaging 79.9 points, 33.4 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 6.3 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 49.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.4 points.

