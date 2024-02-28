Live Radio
Appalachian State defeats Old Dominion 89-64

The Associated Press

February 28, 2024, 10:02 PM

BOONE, N.C. (AP) — Tre’Von Spillers had 18 points in Appalachian State’s 89-64 win over Old Dominion on Wednesday night.

Spillers added 16 rebounds for the Mountaineers (25-5, 15-2 Sun Belt Conference). Christopher Mantis shot 4 for 8 from beyond the arc to add 12 points. Donovan Gregory had 11 points and finished 5 of 13 from the floor. The Mountaineers prolonged their winning streak to six games.

Tyrone Williams led the Monarchs (7-23, 3-15) in scoring, finishing with 15 points. Chaunce Jenkins added 15 points for Old Dominion. In addition, R.J. Blakney had 11 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

