AP player of the week: Texas forward Dylan Disu averaged 27.5 points in two games

The Associated Press national player of the week in men’s basketball for Week 14 of the season:

DYLAN DISU, TEXAS

The 6-foot-9 graduate student averaged 27.5 points, 5.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 2.5 steals and 1.5 blocks in two games last week. Disu shot 20 of 35 from the floor, went 10 of 16 from 3-point range and made all five of his free throws. He had 28 points, 10 rebounds, three steals and two blocked shots in a 70-65 loss to No. 10 Iowa State. Disu then had 27 points and hit seven 3-pointers, with three assists, two steals and a blocked shot in a 94-58 win over West Virginia.

RUNNER-UP

Tyler Kolek, Marquette. The preseason All-American guard became the third player in Division I in the last 20 years to have at least 27 points, 13 assists and seven rebounds while leading the Golden Eagles back from a 15-point deficit against St. John’s. Kolek scored 22 of his 27 points in the second half and made 11 of 17 shots in the 86-75 win.

HONORABLE MENTION

Joseph Girard III, Clemson; Yaxel Lendeborg, UAB; Nick Davidson, Nevada.

KEEP AN EYE ON

Sincere Parker, Saint Louis. The sophomore guard led Division I in total points last week with 67 while hitting 22 off 33 shots in two games last week. Parker had 33 points in a 102-84 win over LaSalle, then had 34 in an 87-86 loss to St. Joseph’s. Saint Louis has one game this week, against Virginia Commonwealth at home on Friday.

AP voters: Aaron Beard, Cliff Brunt, Gary B. Graves, Beth Harris, Mike Marot, John Marshall, Eric Olson, Dave Skretta, Teresa M. Walker.

