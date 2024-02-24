Anya scores 23 as Brown takes down Cornell 78-74

ITHACA, N.Y. (AP) — Kalu Anya’s 23 points helped Brown defeat Cornell 78-74 on Saturday night. Anya added 17 rebounds…

ITHACA, N.Y. (AP) — Kalu Anya’s 23 points helped Brown defeat Cornell 78-74 on Saturday night.

Anya added 17 rebounds for the Bears (9-17, 5-6 Ivy League). Nana Owusu-Anane scored 15 points while going 4 of 10 and 7 of 10 from the free throw line, and added 13 rebounds. Kimo Ferrari was 5 of 7 shooting (3 for 5 from 3-point range) to finish with 13 points.

The Big Red (20-5, 9-2) were led by Sean Hansen, who posted 16 points and two steals. Cornell also got 11 points from Guy Ragland Jr.. In addition, Chris Manon and Nazir Williams both finished with 10 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

