Anthony’s 20 lead St. Thomas over South Dakota 83-80

SAINT PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Raheem Anthony had 20 points in St. Thomas’ 83-80 win against South Dakota on Saturday night.

Anthony’s two free throws with 11 seconds left gave St. Thomas an 83-78 lead.

Anthony added eight assists for the Tommies (17-10, 7-5 Summit League). Drake Dobbs scored 18 points, shooting 5 for 9 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) and 7 of 7 from the free-throw line. Parker Bjorklund shot 7 for 13, including 3 for 6 from beyond the arc to finish with 17 points, while adding 11 rebounds and three steals.

Bostyn Holt led the Coyotes (10-17, 3-9) in scoring, finishing with 23 points and six assists. Kaleb Stewart added 16 points and four assists for South Dakota. Lahat Thioune also had 10 points and seven rebounds.

St. Thomas outscored South Dakota 45-32 in the second half.

