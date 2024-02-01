Anthony leads St. Thomas against Omaha after 32-point showing

Saint Thomas Tommies (14-8, 4-3 Summit League) at Omaha Mavericks (11-12, 4-4 Summit League) Omaha, Nebraska; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST…

Saint Thomas Tommies (14-8, 4-3 Summit League) at Omaha Mavericks (11-12, 4-4 Summit League)

Omaha, Nebraska; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tommies -2; over/under is 141.5

BOTTOM LINE: St. Thomas takes on the Omaha Mavericks after Raheem Anthony scored 32 points in St. Thomas’ 74-64 loss to the North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks.

The Mavericks are 8-2 in home games. Omaha has a 0-5 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Tommies are 4-3 in Summit League play. St. Thomas ranks sixth in the Summit League scoring 32.0 points per game in the paint led by Parker Bjorklund averaging 7.6.

Omaha’s average of 6.6 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.2 more made shots on average than the 6.4 per game St. Thomas allows. St. Thomas has shot at a 46.1% clip from the field this season, 2.7 percentage points greater than the 43.4% shooting opponents of Omaha have averaged.

The Mavericks and Tommies face off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Frankie Fidler is scoring 19.1 points per game with 5.4 rebounds and 2.7 assists for the Mavericks. Marquel Sutton is averaging 17 points and 6.8 rebounds over the last 10 games for Omaha.

Anthony is averaging 12.1 points for the Tommies. Bjorklund is averaging 13.2 points and 4.7 rebounds while shooting 45.7% over the last 10 games for St. Thomas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mavericks: 5-5, averaging 78.2 points, 33.6 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.7 points per game.

Tommies: 7-3, averaging 77.2 points, 31.5 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

