Anthony leads St. Thomas against North Dakota State after 20-point showing

Saint Thomas Tommies (17-10, 7-5 Summit League) at North Dakota State Bison (13-14, 6-6 Summit League)

Fargo, North Dakota; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tommies -1.5; over/under is 137.5

BOTTOM LINE: St. Thomas visits the North Dakota State Bison after Raheem Anthony scored 20 points in St. Thomas’ 83-80 victory over the South Dakota Coyotes.

The Bison are 8-3 in home games. North Dakota State is sixth in the Summit League with 7.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Andrew Morgan averaging 1.9.

The Tommies are 7-5 in conference matchups. St. Thomas averages 13.9 assists per game to lead the Summit League, paced by Anthony with 3.1.

North Dakota State scores 76.4 points, 11.1 more per game than the 65.3 St. Thomas allows. St. Thomas averages 9.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.2 more made shots on average than the 6.9 per game North Dakota State allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Boden Skunberg is averaging 14.6 points and 5.5 rebounds for the Bison. Morgan is averaging 14.9 points over the last 10 games for North Dakota State.

Parker Bjorklund is shooting 48.0% and averaging 13.8 points for the Tommies. Anthony is averaging 16.0 points over the last 10 games for St. Thomas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bison: 5-5, averaging 73.9 points, 33.5 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 3.8 steals and 1.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.7 points per game.

Tommies: 5-5, averaging 76.4 points, 29.3 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.