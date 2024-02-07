Anochili-Killen leads Marshall against Troy

Marshall Thundering Herd (12-12, 7-4 Sun Belt) at Troy Trojans (15-8, 9-2 Sun Belt) Troy, Alabama; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST…

Marshall Thundering Herd (12-12, 7-4 Sun Belt) at Troy Trojans (15-8, 9-2 Sun Belt)

Troy, Alabama; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Trojans -8; over/under is 154

BOTTOM LINE: Marshall visits the Troy Trojans after Obinna Anochili-Killen scored 30 points in Marshall’s 91-74 victory over the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers.

The Trojans are 12-1 in home games. Troy ranks fifth in the Sun Belt with 14.4 assists per game led by Christyon Eugene averaging 3.6.

The Thundering Herd are 7-4 against Sun Belt opponents. Marshall is second in the Sun Belt with 16.2 assists per game led by Jacob Conner averaging 3.2.

Troy averages 80.0 points per game, 3.8 more points than the 76.2 Marshall allows. Marshall averages 8.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.3 more made shots on average than the 6.8 per game Troy allows.

The Trojans and Thundering Herd meet Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Eugene averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Trojans, scoring 15.9 points while shooting 43.0% from beyond the arc. Tayton Conerway is averaging 11.4 points and 1.6 steals over the past 10 games for Troy.

Anochili-Killen is averaging 16.9 points and 6.6 rebounds for the Thundering Herd. Kamdyn Curfman is averaging 3.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Marshall.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trojans: 8-2, averaging 77.0 points, 39.6 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 10.2 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.3 points per game.

Thundering Herd: 6-4, averaging 75.6 points, 38.1 rebounds, 18.1 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

