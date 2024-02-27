Anna Gret Asi scores 22 with 6 assists, Oklahoma State women beat No. 24 West Virginia 68-61

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Anna Gret Asi had 22 points and six assists, Quincy Noble scored 15 points and the…

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Anna Gret Asi had 22 points and six assists, Quincy Noble scored 15 points and the Oklahoma State women beat No. 24 West Virginia 68-61 Tuesday night.

Hannah Gusters added 15 points for Oklahoma State (14-14, 7-10 Big 12).

Jayla Hemingway hit a 3-pointer that gave the Mountaineers a 12-10 lead with 4:37 left but Asi tied it with a layup about a minute later and Noble added another layup that made it 14-12 with 2:27 left in the first quarter and Oklahoma State led the remainder.

Jordan Harrison scored 22 points and Ja’Naiya Quinerly added 17 for West Virginia (22-6, 11-6), which has lost three straight for the first time this season.

The Mountaineers went scoreless for 3-plus minutes in the second quarter as Oklahoma State stretched its lead to nine and Asi scored the Cowgirls’ last nine points of the half to make it 35-26 at intermission.

West Virginia trailed by double figures through most of the third quarter before Lauren Fields hit a 3 that cut the deficit to 66-59 with 1:43 left but the Mountaineers scored just two more points.

West Virginia returns home to end the regular season Saturday against TCU. Oklahoma State concludes its Big 12 slate at No. 21 Baylor on Saturday.

