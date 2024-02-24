Angel leads Stanford against Oregon State after 21-point performance

Oregon State Beavers (11-16, 3-13 Pac-12) at Stanford Cardinal (12-14, 7-9 Pac-12) Stanford, California; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Oregon State Beavers (11-16, 3-13 Pac-12) at Stanford Cardinal (12-14, 7-9 Pac-12)

Stanford, California; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinal -10; over/under is 143

BOTTOM LINE: Stanford faces the Oregon State Beavers after Brandon Angel scored 21 points in Stanford’s 78-65 loss to the Oregon Ducks.

The Cardinal are 9-5 on their home court. Stanford is 0-3 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Beavers are 3-13 against Pac-12 opponents. Oregon State is 4-5 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 11.9 turnovers per game.

Stanford averages 9.4 made 3-pointers per game, 2.2 more made shots than the 7.2 per game Oregon State gives up. Oregon State averages 6.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.3 fewer made shots on average than the 8.3 per game Stanford allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Spencer Jones is shooting 39.3% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Cardinal, while averaging 10.8 points.

Jordan Pope is shooting 37.5% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Beavers, while averaging 17 points and 3.4 assists.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinal: 3-7, averaging 74.0 points, 33.5 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 4.7 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.1 points per game.

Beavers: 2-8, averaging 64.6 points, 30.7 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 5.4 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.