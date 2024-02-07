Andrews leads UCLA against Stanford after 21-point outing

UCLA Bruins (11-11, 6-5 Pac-12) at Stanford Cardinal (11-10, 6-5 Pac-12) Stanford, California; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

UCLA Bruins (11-11, 6-5 Pac-12) at Stanford Cardinal (11-10, 6-5 Pac-12)

Stanford, California; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinal -2.5; over/under is 136

BOTTOM LINE: UCLA faces the Stanford Cardinal after Dylan Andrews scored 21 points in UCLA’s 71-63 victory over the Oregon Ducks.

The Cardinal are 8-3 on their home court. Stanford has a 6-6 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Bruins are 6-5 in conference games. UCLA has a 2-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Stanford makes 47.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 6.4 percentage points higher than UCLA has allowed to its opponents (40.6%). UCLA’s 41.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.3 percentage points lower than Stanford has given up to its opponents (44.1%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Mike Jones is shooting 46.8% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Cardinal, while averaging 11.9 points. Kanaan Carlyle is shooting 43.9% and averaging 14.7 points over the last 10 games for Stanford.

Andrews is averaging 11 points and 3.8 assists for the Bruins. Lazar Stefanovic is averaging 12.2 points over the last 10 games for UCLA.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinal: 6-4, averaging 78.3 points, 34.8 rebounds, 17.4 assists, 4.4 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.1 points per game.

Bruins: 5-5, averaging 63.2 points, 33.3 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.