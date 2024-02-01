Andrews and UCLA host Oregon State

Oregon State Beavers (11-9, 3-6 Pac-12) at UCLA Bruins (9-11, 4-5 Pac-12) Los Angeles; Thursday, 10:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Oregon State Beavers (11-9, 3-6 Pac-12) at UCLA Bruins (9-11, 4-5 Pac-12)

Los Angeles; Thursday, 10:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bruins -10.5; over/under is 126

BOTTOM LINE: UCLA hosts the Oregon State Beavers after Dylan Andrews scored 20 points in UCLA’s 65-50 victory against the USC Trojans.

The Bruins have gone 5-4 at home. UCLA ranks ninth in the Pac-12 in rebounding with 35.0 rebounds. Adem Bona paces the Bruins with 6.2 boards.

The Beavers have gone 3-6 against Pac-12 opponents. Oregon State is 4-0 in games decided by less than 4 points.

UCLA is shooting 41.6% from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points lower than the 43.1% Oregon State allows to opponents. Oregon State has shot at a 44.3% clip from the field this season, 4.3 percentage points higher than the 40.0% shooting opponents of UCLA have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sebastian Mack is averaging 13.4 points and 1.7 steals for the Bruins. Lazar Stefanovic is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for UCLA.

Jordan Pope is averaging 17.8 points and 3.7 assists for the Beavers. Tyler Bilodeau is averaging 14.5 points over the last 10 games for Oregon State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bruins: 4-6, averaging 61.9 points, 33.5 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 39.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.4 points per game.

Beavers: 4-6, averaging 70.9 points, 32.1 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

