Anderson, Central Arkansas Bears square off against the Stetson Hatters

Stetson Hatters (13-10, 5-3 ASUN) at Central Arkansas Bears (8-16, 4-4 ASUN) Conway, Arkansas; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Stetson Hatters (13-10, 5-3 ASUN) at Central Arkansas Bears (8-16, 4-4 ASUN)

Conway, Arkansas; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Stephan D. Swenson and the Stetson Hatters visit Tucker Anderson and the Central Arkansas Bears on Saturday.

The Bears have gone 5-6 in home games. Central Arkansas gives up 78.6 points and has been outscored by 5.6 points per game.

The Hatters have gone 5-3 against ASUN opponents. Stetson is 3-0 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Central Arkansas scores 73.0 points per game, 1.6 more points than the 71.4 Stetson gives up. Stetson has shot at a 46.3% rate from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points above the 45.8% shooting opponents of Central Arkansas have averaged.

The Bears and Hatters match up Saturday for the first time in ASUN play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Johannes Kirispuu is averaging 6.4 points and 4.3 assists for the Bears. Anderson is averaging 14.3 points over the last 10 games for Central Arkansas.

Jalen Blackmon is scoring 20.3 points per game with 2.7 rebounds and 1.6 assists for the Hatters. Swenson is averaging 15.1 points and 4.3 rebounds while shooting 40.3% over the past 10 games for Stetson.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 5-5, averaging 78.2 points, 37.1 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.5 points per game.

Hatters: 6-4, averaging 74.0 points, 32.8 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 4.9 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.5 points.

