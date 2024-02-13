Anderson and Murray State host Missouri State

Missouri State Bears (14-11, 6-8 MVC) at Murray State Racers (10-15, 7-7 MVC) Murray, Kentucky; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Missouri State Bears (14-11, 6-8 MVC) at Murray State Racers (10-15, 7-7 MVC)

Murray, Kentucky; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Murray State hosts the Missouri State Bears after Quincy Anderson scored 20 points in Murray State’s 73-70 win over the Evansville Purple Aces.

The Racers are 6-7 in home games. Murray State is ninth in the MVC scoring 70.3 points while shooting 44.4% from the field.

The Bears are 6-8 against MVC opponents. Missouri State is fifth in the MVC scoring 32.2 points per game in the paint led by Donovan Clay averaging 6.6.

Murray State scores 70.3 points per game, 0.6 fewer points than the 70.9 Missouri State allows. Missouri State averages 71.8 points per game, 3.9 more than the 67.9 Murray State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rob Perry is shooting 40.7% and averaging 12.8 points for the Racers. Anderson is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Murray State.

N.J. Benson is averaging 7.6 points, 7.2 rebounds and 1.8 blocks for the Bears. Alston Mason is averaging 20.6 points over the last 10 games for Missouri State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Racers: 4-6, averaging 66.1 points, 32.3 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.7 points per game.

Bears: 5-5, averaging 71.6 points, 40.6 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 4.1 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.