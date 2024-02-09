Anderson and Murray State host Evansville

Evansville Purple Aces (15-9, 6-7 MVC) at Murray State Racers (9-15, 6-7 MVC) Murray, Kentucky; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Evansville Purple Aces (15-9, 6-7 MVC) at Murray State Racers (9-15, 6-7 MVC)

Murray, Kentucky; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Murray State hosts the Evansville Purple Aces after Quincy Anderson scored 21 points in Murray State’s 69-64 loss to the Belmont Bruins.

The Racers are 5-7 on their home court. Murray State is 0-3 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Purple Aces have gone 6-7 against MVC opponents. Evansville ranks third in the MVC with 25.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Yacine Toumi averaging 5.2.

Murray State’s average of 6.9 made 3-pointers per game is 2.1 fewer made shots on average than the 9.0 per game Evansville gives up. Evansville averages 5.3 more points per game (73.1) than Murray State allows to opponents (67.8).

TOP PERFORMERS: Jacobi Wood averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Racers, scoring 12.2 points while shooting 42.2% from beyond the arc. Rob Perry is averaging 12.8 points over the last 10 games for Murray State.

Toumi is averaging 11.8 points and 6.5 rebounds for the Purple Aces. Tanner Cuff is averaging 8.1 points over the last 10 games for Evansville.

LAST 10 GAMES: Racers: 4-6, averaging 66.9 points, 32.5 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.6 points per game.

Purple Aces: 5-5, averaging 63.3 points, 30.8 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 5.3 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.