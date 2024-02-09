Anderson and Lamar host Nicholls State

Nicholls State Colonels (12-10, 7-2 Southland) at Lamar Cardinals (12-10, 6-3 Southland) Beaumont, Texas; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Nicholls State Colonels (12-10, 7-2 Southland) at Lamar Cardinals (12-10, 6-3 Southland)

Beaumont, Texas; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Lamar hosts the Nicholls State Colonels after Terry Anderson scored 20 points in Lamar’s 79-71 loss to the Texas A&M-CC Islanders.

The Cardinals are 9-1 on their home court. Lamar has a 2-4 record in one-possession games.

The Colonels are 7-2 in conference matchups. Nicholls State has a 3-6 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

Lamar scores 80.9 points, 5.5 more per game than the 75.4 Nicholls State gives up. Nicholls State averages 74.4 points per game, 1.3 fewer than the 75.7 Lamar gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: BB Knight averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Cardinals, scoring 11.6 points while shooting 40.0% from beyond the arc. Chris Pryor is shooting 46.7% and averaging 13.8 points over the past 10 games for Lamar.

Diante Smith averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Colonels, scoring 15.2 points while shooting 39.1% from beyond the arc. Jamal West is shooting 54.5% and averaging 15.3 points over the last 10 games for Nicholls State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 7-3, averaging 79.9 points, 38.1 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 7.2 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.6 points per game.

Colonels: 8-2, averaging 77.2 points, 35.6 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

