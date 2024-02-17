Anderson and Lamar host New Orleans

Lamar Cardinals (13-11, 7-4 Southland) at New Orleans Privateers (8-17, 3-9 Southland) New Orleans; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Lamar Cardinals (13-11, 7-4 Southland) at New Orleans Privateers (8-17, 3-9 Southland)

New Orleans; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -5.5; over/under is 158.5

BOTTOM LINE: Lamar plays the New Orleans Privateers after Terry Anderson scored 22 points in Lamar’s 76-67 loss to the Incarnate Word Cardinals.

The Privateers are 7-3 on their home court. New Orleans allows 79.6 points and has been outscored by 4.7 points per game.

The Cardinals are 7-4 in conference play. Lamar has a 2-4 record in one-possession games.

New Orleans averages 74.9 points per game, equal to what Lamar gives up. Lamar averages 80.1 points per game, 0.5 more than the 79.6 New Orleans allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Johnson is shooting 37.1% from beyond the arc with 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Privateers, while averaging 21.7 points, four assists and 1.5 steals.

Anderson is scoring 12.2 points per game and averaging 5.9 rebounds for the Cardinals.

LAST 10 GAMES: Privateers: 2-8, averaging 74.9 points, 34.1 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 6.3 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.7 points per game.

Cardinals: 6-4, averaging 76.0 points, 35.3 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.4 points.

