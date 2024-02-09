Anderson and Ball State host Texas State

Ball State Cardinals (12-11, 4-7 MAC) at Texas State Bobcats (10-14, 4-8 Sun Belt) San Marcos, Texas; Saturday, 5 p.m.…

Ball State Cardinals (12-11, 4-7 MAC) at Texas State Bobcats (10-14, 4-8 Sun Belt)

San Marcos, Texas; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Ball State takes on the Texas State Bobcats after Jalin Anderson scored 22 points in Ball State’s 84-79 overtime loss to the Ohio Bobcats.

The Bobcats are 6-4 in home games. Texas State has a 4-9 record against opponents above .500.

The Cardinals are 4-5 on the road. Ball State is 5-8 against opponents over .500.

Texas State averages 68.3 points per game, 2.7 fewer points than the 71.0 Ball State gives up. Ball State averages 7.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.7 more made shots on average than the 6.0 per game Texas State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kaden Gumbs is averaging 9.6 points and 3.5 assists for the Bobcats. Jordan Mason is averaging 11.8 points and 2.5 rebounds while shooting 37.2% over the last 10 games for Texas State.

Davion Bailey averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Cardinals, scoring 11.7 points while shooting 43.1% from beyond the arc. Basheer Jihad is shooting 47.3% and averaging 20.0 points over the last 10 games for Ball State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bobcats: 4-6, averaging 67.2 points, 34.6 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.4 points per game.

Cardinals: 4-6, averaging 76.5 points, 35.0 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.9 points.

