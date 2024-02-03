Amos scores 19 as Northern Illinois defeats Eastern Michigan 76-66

DEKALB, Ill. (AP) — Xavier Amos scored 19 points and Northern Illinois beat Eastern Michigan 76-66 on Saturday night. Amos…

DEKALB, Ill. (AP) — Xavier Amos scored 19 points and Northern Illinois beat Eastern Michigan 76-66 on Saturday night.

Amos also had six rebounds and three blocks for the Huskies (7-14, 1-8 Mid-American Conference). Will Lovings-Watts scored 18 points and added seven rebounds and five steals. Zarigue Nutter scored 11 points, while adding seven rebounds and five assists. The Huskies broke a 10-game slide.

Orlando Lovejoy finished with 19 points, five assists and four steals for the Eagles (9-13, 2-8). Tyson Acuff added 14 points for Eastern Michigan. In addition, Jalin Billingsley finished with 12 points and six rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

