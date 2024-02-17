Amos leads Northern Illinois against Kent State after 25-point showing

Northern Illinois Huskies (9-15, 3-8 MAC) at Kent State Golden Flashes (12-12, 5-6 MAC) Kent, Ohio; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST…

Northern Illinois Huskies (9-15, 3-8 MAC) at Kent State Golden Flashes (12-12, 5-6 MAC)

Kent, Ohio; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden Flashes -10.5; over/under is 145

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Illinois takes on the Kent State Golden Flashes after Xavier Amos scored 25 points in Northern Illinois’ 72-68 victory over the Buffalo Bulls.

The Golden Flashes have gone 6-6 at home. Kent State averages 76.5 points and has outscored opponents by 3.5 points per game.

The Huskies are 3-8 in conference games. Northern Illinois allows 78.1 points to opponents while being outscored by 2.6 points per game.

Kent State is shooting 44.5% from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points lower than the 44.8% Northern Illinois allows to opponents. Northern Illinois has shot at a 45.1% clip from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points less than the 45.5% shooting opponents of Kent State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jalen Sullinger is shooting 39.1% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Flashes, while averaging 14.5 points. VonCameron Davis is shooting 44.5% and averaging 15.4 points over the past 10 games for Kent State.

David Coit is averaging 19.2 points and 3.4 assists for the Huskies. Amos is averaging 17.8 points over the last 10 games for Northern Illinois.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Flashes: 4-6, averaging 72.6 points, 33.0 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.6 points per game.

Huskies: 3-7, averaging 73.5 points, 35.6 rebounds, 9.5 assists, 4.7 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.3 points.

