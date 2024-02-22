Amos and Cent. Conn. St. host Wagner

Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (15-10, 9-3 NEC) at Wagner Seahawks (12-12, 6-6 NEC) Staten Island, New York; Thursday, 7…

Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (15-10, 9-3 NEC) at Wagner Seahawks (12-12, 6-6 NEC)

Staten Island, New York; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Devils -3; over/under is 125

BOTTOM LINE: Cent. Conn. St. visits the Wagner Seahawks after Kellen Amos scored 26 points in Cent. Conn. St.’s 69-64 overtime loss to the Le Moyne Dolphins.

The Seahawks have gone 6-3 at home. Wagner ranks fifth in the NEC with 13.3 assists per game led by Javier Esquerra Trelles averaging 4.5.

The Blue Devils are 9-3 against NEC opponents. Cent. Conn. St. is fourth in the NEC scoring 72.5 points per game and is shooting 45.1%.

Wagner’s average of 7.7 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.7 more made shots on average than the 7.0 per game Cent. Conn. St. allows. Cent. Conn. St. scores 9.7 more points per game (72.5) than Wagner allows (62.8).

TOP PERFORMERS: Julian Brown averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Seahawks, scoring 9.3 points while shooting 35.8% from beyond the arc. Melvin Council Jr. is averaging 14.8 points, 5.7 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.5 steals over the last 10 games for Wagner.

LAST 10 GAMES: Seahawks: 5-5, averaging 63.3 points, 36.0 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 4.8 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.0 points per game.

Blue Devils: 7-3, averaging 70.8 points, 38.7 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 7.5 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

