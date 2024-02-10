Amos’ 16 help Central Connecticut down Fairleigh Dickinson 71-62

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (AP) — Kellen Amos had 16 points in Central Connecticut State’s 71-62 victory against Fairleigh Dickinson on…

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (AP) — Kellen Amos had 16 points in Central Connecticut State’s 71-62 victory against Fairleigh Dickinson on Saturday.

Amos added six rebounds for the Blue Devils (15-9, 9-2 Northeast Conference). Allan Jeanne-Rose scored 15 points while going 3 of 6 and 9 of 11 from the free throw line. Jordan Jones shot 5 for 10, including 1 for 3 from beyond the arc to finish with 11 points.

Ansley Almonor led the way for the Knights (11-14, 5-5) with 18 points and four assists. Sean Moore added 10 points, eight rebounds and two blocks for Fairleigh Dickinson. In addition, Terrence Brown finished with eight points and seven rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.