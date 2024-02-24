American visits Colgate after Records’ 21-point showing

American Eagles (14-14, 8-7 Patriot League) at Colgate Raiders (20-8, 14-1 Patriot League) Hamilton, New York; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST…

American Eagles (14-14, 8-7 Patriot League) at Colgate Raiders (20-8, 14-1 Patriot League)

Hamilton, New York; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Colgate plays the American Eagles after Keegan Records scored 21 points in Colgate’s 67-62 victory over the Lafayette Leopards.

The Raiders have gone 10-2 at home. Colgate ranks second in the Patriot League with 31.4 points per game in the paint led by Records averaging 9.6.

The Eagles are 8-7 against Patriot League opponents. American ranks fourth in the Patriot League with 7.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Matt Rogers averaging 1.9.

Colgate scores 71.6 points per game, 3.4 more points than the 68.2 American allows. American averages 5.7 more points per game (69.3) than Colgate gives up to opponents (63.6).

TOP PERFORMERS: Ryan Moffatt averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Raiders, scoring 10.8 points while shooting 38.3% from beyond the arc. Braeden Smith is averaging 12.4 points, 5.3 rebounds, six assists and two steals over the past 10 games for Colgate.

Rogers is averaging 15.9 points and 6.3 rebounds for the Eagles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Raiders: 10-0, averaging 73.4 points, 35.0 rebounds, 16.5 assists, 5.5 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 49.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.2 points per game.

Eagles: 4-6, averaging 62.2 points, 31.1 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 5.2 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.9 points.

