American hosts Perry and Loyola (MD)

Loyola (MD) Greyhounds (4-19, 2-8 Patriot League) at American Eagles (13-10, 7-3 Patriot League)

Washington; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Loyola (MD) visits the American Eagles after Deon Perry scored 21 points in Loyola (MD)’s 70-67 loss to the Holy Cross Crusaders.

The Eagles have gone 8-2 at home. American is third in the Patriot League with 8.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Matt Rogers averaging 1.9.

The Greyhounds are 2-8 in conference play. Loyola (MD) is 1-3 in games decided by less than 4 points.

American averages 9.6 made 3-pointers per game, 1.7 more made shots than the 7.9 per game Loyola (MD) gives up. Loyola (MD)’s 43.0% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.8 percentage points lower than American has given up to its opponents (46.8%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Rogers is scoring 15.8 points per game and averaging 6.5 rebounds for the Eagles. Matt Mayock is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for American.

Perry is scoring 16.4 points per game with 2.6 rebounds and 3.1 assists for the Greyhounds. D’Angelo Stines is averaging 8.6 points over the past 10 games for Loyola (MD).

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 7-3, averaging 70.9 points, 32.9 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 5.6 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.3 points per game.

Greyhounds: 2-8, averaging 62.7 points, 31.2 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 6.1 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.