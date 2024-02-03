American hosts Bucknell following Rogers’ 23-point game

Bucknell Bison (9-13, 6-3 Patriot League) at American Eagles (12-10, 6-3 Patriot League) Washington; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Bucknell Bison (9-13, 6-3 Patriot League) at American Eagles (12-10, 6-3 Patriot League)

Washington; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Eagles -4.5; over/under is 134.5

BOTTOM LINE: American takes on the Bucknell Bison after Matt Rogers scored 23 points in American’s 69-66 victory against the Lafayette Leopards.

The Eagles are 7-2 on their home court. American scores 72.4 points while outscoring opponents by 1.3 points per game.

The Bison are 6-3 in conference matchups. Bucknell averages 11.9 turnovers per game and is 3-2 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

American makes 46.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.1 percentage points higher than Bucknell has allowed to its opponents (44.0%). Bucknell averages 65.7 points per game, 5.4 fewer points than the 71.1 American gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Geoff Sprouse averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, scoring 8.9 points while shooting 38.3% from beyond the arc. Rogers is averaging 15.4 points and 6.4 rebounds over the past 10 games for American.

Jack Forrest is averaging 16.6 points and 5.4 rebounds for the Bison. Ruot Bijiek is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Bucknell.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 7-3, averaging 72.1 points, 32.1 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.2 points per game.

Bison: 6-4, averaging 69.9 points, 35.1 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 6.1 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.