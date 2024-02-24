Almonor scores 30, Fairleigh Dickinson defeats Le Moyne 68-58

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Ansley Almonor’s 30 points led Fairleigh Dickinson over Le Moyne 68-58 on Saturday. Almonor was 9…

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Ansley Almonor’s 30 points led Fairleigh Dickinson over Le Moyne 68-58 on Saturday.

Almonor was 9 of 14 shooting, including 6 for 8 from 3-point range, and went 6 for 7 from the line for the Knights (14-15, 8-6 Northeast Conference). Joe Munden Jr. added 19 points while shooting 5 for 11 (3 for 4 from 3-point range) and 6 of 6 from the free throw line, and he also had six rebounds.

The Dolphins (12-16, 7-7) were led in scoring by Kaiyem Cleary, who finished with 18 points and 14 rebounds. Trent Mosquera added 15 points for Le Moyne. In addition, Luke Sutherland had 13 points and two blocks.

