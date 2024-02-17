Almonor scores 21, Fairleigh Dickinson downs Red Flash 93-74

TEANECK, N.J. (AP) — Ansley Almonor scored 21 points as Fairleigh Dickinson beat Saint Francis (Pennsylvania) 93-74 on Saturday. Almonor…

Almonor added five rebounds for the Knights (13-14, 7-5 Northeast Conference). Sean Moore scored 18 points while going 7 of 14 (2 for 7 from 3-point range), and added six rebounds and three blocks. Terrence Brown shot 4 for 10 and 7 of 8 from the free throw line to finish with 15 points, while adding eight assists and three steals.

Eli Wilborn led the way for the Red Flash (8-18, 3-10) with 18 points, 13 rebounds and four assists. Saint Francis also got 15 points, seven rebounds and two blocks from Bobby Rosenberger III. In addition, Carlos Lopez Jr. finished with 14 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

