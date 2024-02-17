Almonor, Fairleigh Dickinson Knights to host Wilborn and the Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash

Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (8-17, 3-9 NEC) at Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (12-14, 6-5 NEC) Teaneck, New Jersey; Saturday, 1…

Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (8-17, 3-9 NEC) at Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (12-14, 6-5 NEC)

Teaneck, New Jersey; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Knights -7.5; over/under is 148.5

BOTTOM LINE: Fairleigh Dickinson plays Saint Francis (PA) in a matchup of NEC teams.

The Knights are 6-6 in home games. Fairleigh Dickinson leads the NEC with 24.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Sean Moore averaging 5.0.

The Red Flash are 3-9 in conference games. Saint Francis (PA) is 5-8 against opponents over .500.

Fairleigh Dickinson scores 77.1 points, 5.1 more per game than the 72.0 Saint Francis (PA) allows. Saint Francis (PA) averages 6.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.4 fewer made shots on average than the 8.8 per game Fairleigh Dickinson gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ansley Almonor is shooting 38.9% from beyond the arc with 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Knights, while averaging 16.6 points and 5.3 rebounds. Jo’el Emanuel is averaging 13.2 points and 5.1 rebounds over the past 10 games for Fairleigh Dickinson.

Carlos Lopez Jr. averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Red Flash, scoring 9.0 points while shooting 31.5% from beyond the arc. Eli Wilborn is averaging 12.6 points and 7.6 rebounds over the last 10 games for Saint Francis (PA).

LAST 10 GAMES: Knights: 6-4, averaging 75.5 points, 37.4 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 8.5 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.0 points per game.

Red Flash: 3-7, averaging 65.5 points, 35.1 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 5.2 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.