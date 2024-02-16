Almonor and the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights host conference foe Saint Francis (PA)

Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (8-17, 3-9 NEC) at Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (12-14, 6-5 NEC) Teaneck, New Jersey; Saturday, 1…

Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (8-17, 3-9 NEC) at Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (12-14, 6-5 NEC)

Teaneck, New Jersey; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Ansley Almonor and the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights host Eli Wilborn and the Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash.

The Knights have gone 6-6 in home games. Fairleigh Dickinson gives up 78.5 points to opponents and has been outscored by 1.4 points per game.

The Red Flash have gone 3-9 against NEC opponents. Saint Francis (PA) has a 2-10 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

Fairleigh Dickinson is shooting 42.4% from the field this season, 2.5 percentage points lower than the 44.9% Saint Francis (PA) allows to opponents. Saint Francis (PA) averages 65.5 points per game, 13.0 fewer points than the 78.5 Fairleigh Dickinson gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: DeVante Jamison is averaging 6.6 points and 3.1 assists for the Knights. Almonor is averaging 16.6 points and 5.3 rebounds over the last 10 games for Fairleigh Dickinson.

Carlos Lopez Jr. is shooting 31.5% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Red Flash, while averaging nine points. Wilborn is averaging 12.6 points and 7.6 rebounds over the last 10 games for Saint Francis (PA).

LAST 10 GAMES: Knights: 6-4, averaging 75.5 points, 37.4 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 8.5 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.0 points per game.

Red Flash: 3-7, averaging 65.5 points, 35.1 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 5.2 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

