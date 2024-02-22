Almonor and Fairleigh Dickinson host Sacred Heart

Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (13-14, 7-5 NEC) at Sacred Heart Pioneers (13-14, 7-5 NEC) Fairfield, Connecticut; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (13-14, 7-5 NEC) at Sacred Heart Pioneers (13-14, 7-5 NEC)

Fairfield, Connecticut; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pioneers -4; over/under is 155.5

BOTTOM LINE: Fairleigh Dickinson plays the Sacred Heart Pioneers after Ansley Almonor scored 21 points in Fairleigh Dickinson’s 93-74 win against the Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash.

The Pioneers have gone 9-3 at home. Sacred Heart is 6-6 against opponents with a winning record.

The Knights have gone 7-5 against NEC opponents. Fairleigh Dickinson is ninth in the NEC giving up 78.3 points while holding opponents to 44.9% shooting.

Sacred Heart is shooting 44.6% from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points lower than the 44.9% Fairleigh Dickinson allows to opponents. Fairleigh Dickinson scores 5.2 more points per game (77.7) than Sacred Heart gives up (72.5).

TOP PERFORMERS: Nico Galette is scoring 13.8 points per game and averaging 7.0 rebounds for the Pioneers. Joey Reilly is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Sacred Heart.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pioneers: 6-4, averaging 75.2 points, 32.7 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 7.2 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.5 points per game.

Knights: 7-3, averaging 77.4 points, 37.2 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 8.9 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

