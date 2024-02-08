Allen scores 22 to lead Wagner to 66-62 victory over Fairleigh Dickinson

TEANECK, N.J. (AP) — Tahron Allen had 22 points in Wagner’s 66-62 victory over Fairleigh Dickinson on Thursday night. Allen…

TEANECK, N.J. (AP) — Tahron Allen had 22 points in Wagner’s 66-62 victory over Fairleigh Dickinson on Thursday night.

Allen shot 7 for 13 (3 for 4 from 3-point range) and 5 of 6 from the free-throw line for the Seahawks (11-11, 5-5 Northeast Conference). Julian Brown totaled 15 points and seven rebounds. Melvin Council Jr. scored 10.

The Knights (11-13, 5-4) were led by Jo’el Emanuel with 16 points. Ansley Almonor added 14 points and Terrence Brown scored 11 with six rebounds.

