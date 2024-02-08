Live Radio
Allen scores 22 to lead Wagner to 66-62 victory over Fairleigh Dickinson

The Associated Press

February 8, 2024, 10:57 PM

TEANECK, N.J. (AP) — Tahron Allen had 22 points in Wagner’s 66-62 victory over Fairleigh Dickinson on Thursday night.

Allen shot 7 for 13 (3 for 4 from 3-point range) and 5 of 6 from the free-throw line for the Seahawks (11-11, 5-5 Northeast Conference). Julian Brown totaled 15 points and seven rebounds. Melvin Council Jr. scored 10.

The Knights (11-13, 5-4) were led by Jo’el Emanuel with 16 points. Ansley Almonor added 14 points and Terrence Brown scored 11 with six rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

