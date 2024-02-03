Allen leads Portland State against Sacramento State after 26-point outing

Sacramento State Hornets (6-15, 2-6 Big Sky) at Portland State Vikings (13-8, 4-4 Big Sky) Portland, Oregon; Saturday, 7 p.m.…

Sacramento State Hornets (6-15, 2-6 Big Sky) at Portland State Vikings (13-8, 4-4 Big Sky)

Portland, Oregon; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Portland State hosts the Sacramento State Hornets after Kaelen Allen scored 26 points in Portland State’s 94-91 win against the Montana State Bobcats.

The Vikings have gone 7-1 at home. Portland State has a 5-0 record in one-possession games.

The Hornets are 2-6 in Big Sky play. Sacramento State is fifth in the Big Sky giving up 71.7 points while holding opponents to 45.4% shooting.

Portland State’s average of 7.9 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.3 more made shots on average than the 7.6 per game Sacramento State allows. Sacramento State has shot at a 43.6% rate from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points less than the 43.7% shooting opponents of Portland State have averaged.

The Vikings and Hornets square off Saturday for the first time in Big Sky play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ismail Habib is averaging 9.7 points for the Vikings. Allen is averaging 10.7 points over the last 10 games for Portland State.

Zee Hamoda is shooting 34.4% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Hornets, while averaging 12.9 points. Duncan Powell is shooting 42.3% and averaging 11.8 points over the last 10 games for Sacramento State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Vikings: 5-5, averaging 70.0 points, 34.8 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.4 points per game.

Hornets: 3-7, averaging 63.8 points, 34.4 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 4.2 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.5 points.

