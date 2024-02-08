Allen-Eikens leads CSU Northridge against Cal Poly after 26-point showing

Cal Poly Mustangs (4-19, 0-11 Big West) at CSU Northridge Matadors (14-9, 5-6 Big West) Northridge, California; Thursday, 10 p.m.…

Cal Poly Mustangs (4-19, 0-11 Big West) at CSU Northridge Matadors (14-9, 5-6 Big West)

Northridge, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Matadors -9; over/under is 141.5

BOTTOM LINE: CSU Northridge hosts the Cal Poly Mustangs after De’Sean Allen-Eikens scored 26 points in CSU Northridge’s 76-70 win against the UC Riverside Highlanders.

The Matadors are 8-3 in home games. CSU Northridge has a 1-0 record in one-possession games.

The Mustangs are 0-11 against conference opponents. Cal Poly is 2-8 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 12.5 turnovers per game.

CSU Northridge is shooting 45.4% from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points higher than the 44.7% Cal Poly allows to opponents. Cal Poly averages 5.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.3 fewer made shots on average than the 8.8 per game CSU Northridge allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Allen-Eikens is scoring 18.0 points per game and averaging 5.6 rebounds for the Matadors. Keonte Jones is averaging 11.3 points and 7.3 rebounds over the last 10 games for CSU Northridge.

Kobe Sanders averages 1.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Mustangs, scoring 18.7 points while shooting 34.2% from beyond the arc. Quentin Jones is shooting 33.0% and averaging 9.0 points over the past 10 games for Cal Poly.

LAST 10 GAMES: Matadors: 4-6, averaging 70.9 points, 38.7 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.3 points per game.

Mustangs: 0-10, averaging 58.5 points, 31.8 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 5.3 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 37.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.2 points.

